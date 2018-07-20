Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) & Carnival (CCL) Head to Head Comparison

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE: HOS) and Carnival (NYSE:CCL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Hornbeck Offshore Services alerts:

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Carnival’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services $191.41 million 0.96 $27.42 million ($2.49) -1.96 Carnival $17.51 billion 1.78 $2.61 billion $3.82 15.41

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services. Hornbeck Offshore Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carnival, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Carnival pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hornbeck Offshore Services does not pay a dividend. Carnival pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carnival has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Carnival shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Carnival shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Carnival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services 8.82% -7.48% -3.78% Carnival 15.40% 12.31% 7.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hornbeck Offshore Services and Carnival, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services 1 2 1 0 2.00 Carnival 0 5 13 0 2.72

Hornbeck Offshore Services currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 43.65%. Carnival has a consensus price target of $74.89, indicating a potential upside of 27.23%. Given Carnival’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carnival is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Volatility and Risk

Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carnival has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carnival beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates approximately 100 cruise ships. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska; and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the lease of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Carnival Corporation is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & plc.

Receive News & Ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.