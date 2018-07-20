HOPEWELL Hwy IN/ADR (HHILY) Plans Variable Dividend of $0.16

HOPEWELL Hwy IN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HHILY) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.161 per share on Monday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th.

HOPEWELL Hwy IN/ADR opened at $5.99 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. HOPEWELL Hwy IN/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

HOPEWELL Hwy IN/ADR Company Profile

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, builds and operates expressways in Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

