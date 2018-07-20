Honeywell (HON) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.05-8.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.1-43.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.14 billion.

NYSE:HON opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Honeywell has a 1 year low of $133.70 and a 1 year high of $165.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Honeywell will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Honeywell from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Honeywell from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.75.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares in the company, valued at $47,271,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $515,921.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

