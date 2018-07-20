Home Capital Group Inc (HCG) Receives C$18.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.11.

Several research firms recently commented on HCG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Melisa Ritchie bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,280.00. Also, Director Paul Haggis bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,960.00.

HCG stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.12. 118,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,342. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$12.67 and a 1-year high of C$18.63.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$103.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.50 million. Home Capital Group had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

