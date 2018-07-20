Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.89. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBCP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $48.00 price objective on Home Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Home Bancorp traded up $0.71, hitting $46.81, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $432.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.14.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Maraist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $137,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Blanchet III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $44,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 125,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.