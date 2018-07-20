HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) is Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. HollyFrontier comprises approximately 1.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of HollyFrontier worth $54,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,745,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 451,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after buying an additional 38,392 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 470,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 314,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after buying an additional 81,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.01. The company had a trading volume of 103,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 7.31%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

In other news, CEO George John Damiris sold 51,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $4,176,366.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,668.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $591,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,894.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,592 shares of company stock valued at $15,795,344 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

