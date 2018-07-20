Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,554 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,632,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 193,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 94,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 352,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares in the last quarter.

Neurocrine Biosciences opened at $103.81 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $106.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.17 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 126,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $10,241,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,264,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,145 shares of company stock worth $25,398,562. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

