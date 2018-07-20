Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,748 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $1,769,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,593,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of The Ozarks lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 44,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 203,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Societe Generale set a $46.50 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Shares of KO opened at $45.11 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $192.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

