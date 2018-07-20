Highland Capital Management LLC Has $749,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,667 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 147,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard opened at $80.61 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $81.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush set a $81.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $83.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,392,952.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

