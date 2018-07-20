HFF, Inc. (HF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HF shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HFF in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered HFF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HFF from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

HF traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. 323,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.95. HFF has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $51.74.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $131.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.70 million. HFF had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 37.13%. analysts expect that HFF will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny acquired 2,000 shares of HFF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.07 per share, with a total value of $72,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of HFF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HFF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,387 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HFF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HFF during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of HFF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 87,079 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HFF

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

