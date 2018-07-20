Hexx (HXX) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Hexx has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Hexx has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $29,945.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hexx coin can now be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00045392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,471.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.41 or 0.06217620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $798.27 or 0.10687400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.01140930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.01825640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00226773 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.10 or 0.02611970 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00398694 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Hexx Profile

HXX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,692,939 coins. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin . The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hexx’s official website is hexxcoin.net

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hexx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

