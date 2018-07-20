Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,203,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,986,000 after buying an additional 288,682 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,368,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,676,000 after buying an additional 168,791 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,712,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,729,000 after acquiring an additional 454,282 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,935,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,852,000 after acquiring an additional 37,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 46.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,674,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,130 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $172,022.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,998.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $2,125,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,498 shares of company stock worth $5,279,854. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services opened at $71.51 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

