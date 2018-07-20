Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,510,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,993,000 after buying an additional 599,575 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,982,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,164,000 after buying an additional 399,589 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,210,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,247,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7,153.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 2,612,880 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,067,000 after buying an additional 258,191 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $169.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $170.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.5952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

