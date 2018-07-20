Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1,052.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,283,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,445 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 10,726.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 335,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 332,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,481,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,307,600,000 after purchasing an additional 300,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 537.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,168,000 after purchasing an additional 246,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,583,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,922,000 after purchasing an additional 235,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wyk Steven C. Van sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $2,116,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $741,820.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.13.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group opened at $140.71 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $119.77 and a 1 year high of $163.59. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

