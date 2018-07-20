Hercules Capital (HTGC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media headlines about Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hercules Capital earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7720899831748 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTGC. ValuEngine upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.52.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.49. 16,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,193. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.75. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.72 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 46.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

