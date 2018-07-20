Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 534,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,804,000. ASGN makes up approximately 1.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 1.02% of ASGN as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth $154,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth $281,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,413. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.90. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $44.66 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $685.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.66 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other ASGN news, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $1,545,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,621 shares in the company, valued at $12,499,635.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $169,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ASGN from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price target on ASGN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

