Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (HEN3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €120.36 ($141.60).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cfra set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €110.20 ($129.65) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.