Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,191 Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,393,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,696,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF traded down $0.01, reaching $21.05, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,718. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

