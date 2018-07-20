Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:HMNY) traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 934,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 35,013,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMNY. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMNY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Company Profile

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. The company's services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services.

