Healthequity (HQY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $90.00. KeyCorp currently has a buy rating on the stock. Healthequity traded as high as $82.21 and last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 11174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.64.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HQY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Healthequity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Healthequity from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Healthequity from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Healthequity from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

In other Healthequity news, Director Frank Medici sold 6,904 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $555,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,088,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,843 shares of company stock worth $34,396,318. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Healthequity by 414.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Healthequity in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Healthequity in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Healthequity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

