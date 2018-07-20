Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Healthcare Trust Of America traded down $0.02, reaching $26.87, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,335. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.17 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $96,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 141,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,647.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.1 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

