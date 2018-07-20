Head to Head Survey: PDC Energy (PDCE) & Rex Energy (REXX)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) and Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get PDC Energy alerts:

This table compares PDC Energy and Rex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $921.62 million 4.36 -$127.50 million ($3.48) -17.46 Rex Energy $139.02 million 0.02 -$176.71 million ($4.90) -0.05

PDC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Rex Energy. PDC Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Rex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy -19.50% 1.47% 0.83% Rex Energy -61.80% N/A -3.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Rex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Rex Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PDC Energy and Rex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 3 18 0 2.86 Rex Energy 0 4 0 0 2.00

PDC Energy presently has a consensus target price of $70.38, indicating a potential upside of 15.81%. Rex Energy has a consensus target price of $1.79, indicating a potential upside of 630.61%. Given Rex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rex Energy is more favorable than PDC Energy.

Volatility and Risk

PDC Energy has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rex Energy has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Rex Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 452.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Rex Energy Company Profile

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities. In the Illinois Basin, the Company is focused on its developmental oil drilling on its properties. The Company owns an interest in approximately 1,820 oil and natural gas wells. The Company produces an average of over 195.8 net millions of cubic feet equivalent (MMcfe) per day, composed of approximately 62.4% natural gas, over 9.5% oil and approximately 28.1% NGLs. In the Illinois Basin, the Company produces an average of approximately 1,998 barrels of oil per day (bopd). Including both developed and undeveloped acreage, the Company controls approximately 99,200 gross (over 79,700 net) acres in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.