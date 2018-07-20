Head-To-Head Survey: Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) and Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ: CBMG) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

This table compares Cellular Biomedicine Group and Genocea Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group $340,000.00 1,028.82 -$25.49 million ($1.78) -11.24 Genocea Biosciences $230,000.00 293.62 -$56.71 million ($1.98) -0.39

Cellular Biomedicine Group has higher revenue and earnings than Genocea Biosciences. Cellular Biomedicine Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cellular Biomedicine Group and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group -9,594.83% -45.67% -42.58% Genocea Biosciences N/A -698.17% -148.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cellular Biomedicine Group and Genocea Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Genocea Biosciences 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cellular Biomedicine Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus price target of $4.79, indicating a potential upside of 513.55%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group beats Genocea Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy; and Re-Join therapy and AlloJoin therapy for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. It also engages in the research and production of lab kits. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Science to co-develop industrial control processes in chimeric antigen receptor T-cell and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. Its lead immuno-oncology program is GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical stage, designed to direct a patient's immune system to attack tumor. The company is also seeking partners to develop cancer vaccines targeting tumor-associated antigens and a vaccine targeting cancers caused by Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.