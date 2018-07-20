Head-To-Head Review: Pampa Energia (PAM) versus Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pampa Energia and Pinnacle West Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energia 1 0 2 0 2.33 Pinnacle West Capital 0 9 2 0 2.18

Pampa Energia currently has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.13%. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus target price of $84.30, suggesting a potential upside of 5.36%. Given Pampa Energia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pampa Energia is more favorable than Pinnacle West Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pampa Energia and Pinnacle West Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energia $3.05 billion 0.92 $342.46 million $3.55 10.81 Pinnacle West Capital $3.57 billion 2.51 $488.45 million $4.35 18.38

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Pampa Energia. Pampa Energia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle West Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of Pampa Energia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pampa Energia and Pinnacle West Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energia 8.09% 26.52% 5.17% Pinnacle West Capital 13.08% 9.11% 2.76%

Risk and Volatility

Pampa Energia has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Pampa Energia does not pay a dividend. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Pampa Energia on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2017, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,756 megawatts; 3 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,718 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuador. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2017, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 167.1 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.2 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 250 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

