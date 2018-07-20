Head-To-Head Contrast: Honeywell (HON) versus Lydall (LDL)

Honeywell (NYSE: HON) and Lydall (NYSE:LDL) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Honeywell alerts:

This table compares Honeywell and Lydall’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honeywell $40.53 billion 2.82 $1.66 billion $7.11 21.54 Lydall $698.44 million 1.12 $49.31 million $2.80 16.07

Honeywell has higher revenue and earnings than Lydall. Lydall is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honeywell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Honeywell and Lydall, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honeywell 0 2 15 0 2.88 Lydall 0 0 2 0 3.00

Honeywell presently has a consensus target price of $168.73, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. Lydall has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.11%. Given Lydall’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lydall is more favorable than Honeywell.

Risk and Volatility

Honeywell has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lydall has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Honeywell and Lydall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honeywell 4.26% 29.25% 9.67% Lydall 6.67% 13.75% 8.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Honeywell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Lydall shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Honeywell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Lydall shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Honeywell pays an annual dividend of $2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lydall does not pay a dividend. Honeywell pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Honeywell has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Honeywell beats Lydall on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honeywell

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. Honeywell International Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. This segment also offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.