Head-To-Head Contrast: Approach Resources (AREX) versus Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Approach Resources (NASDAQ: AREX) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Approach Resources and Cenovus Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources $105.35 million 2.22 -$112.35 million ($0.36) -6.86 Cenovus Energy $13.14 billion 0.95 $2.60 billion ($0.02) -509.50

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Approach Resources. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Approach Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Approach Resources and Cenovus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources 0 5 0 0 2.00 Cenovus Energy 0 6 5 0 2.45

Approach Resources currently has a consensus target price of $3.13, suggesting a potential upside of 26.52%. Cenovus Energy has a consensus target price of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 44.26%. Given Cenovus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Approach Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Approach Resources and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources 19.45% -5.10% -2.67% Cenovus Energy 13.13% -3.24% -1.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of Approach Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Approach Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Approach Resources has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Approach Resources does not pay a dividend. Cenovus Energy pays out -750.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Approach Resources on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved reserves were 181.5 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. The company also owned and operated 813 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. Its Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, and include interests in natural gas processing facilities. The company's Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

