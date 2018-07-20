Head to Head Comparison: Red Rock Resorts (RRR) vs. Extended Stay America (STAY)

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) and Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Red Rock Resorts and Extended Stay America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts 0 4 6 0 2.60 Extended Stay America 0 0 9 0 3.00

Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $33.44, indicating a potential downside of 6.79%. Extended Stay America has a consensus target price of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 1.40%. Given Extended Stay America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Red Rock Resorts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Red Rock Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Red Rock Resorts pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extended Stay America pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Extended Stay America has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Extended Stay America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts 4.11% 16.46% 2.79% Extended Stay America 5.47% 15.18% 4.97%

Risk & Volatility

Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Extended Stay America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts $1.62 billion 2.59 $35.15 million $0.62 57.92 Extended Stay America $1.28 billion 3.24 $78.84 million $1.00 21.85

Extended Stay America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Rock Resorts. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Rock Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Extended Stay America beats Red Rock Resorts on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort in Sonoma County, California; and Gun Lake in Allegan County, Michigan. It operates 19,219 slot machines; 319 table games; and 4,316 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also relicenses Extended Stay America brand to unaffiliated third parties. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.