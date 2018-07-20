HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Shares of FOMX stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.64% and a negative net margin of 2,119.19%. analysts expect that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Hirsch sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $31,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,672 shares in the company, valued at $64,500.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,975 shares of company stock valued at $35,522 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $369,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LLC purchased a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $551,000. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

