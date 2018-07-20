HB Fuller Co (FUL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th.
HB Fuller has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. HB Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HB Fuller to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.
HB Fuller opened at $56.59 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. HB Fuller has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.
In other news, CFO John J. Corkrean purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $166,368.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $428,761.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUL. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.
HB Fuller Company Profile
H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.
Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.