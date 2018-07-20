HB Fuller Co (FUL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th.

HB Fuller has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. HB Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HB Fuller to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

HB Fuller opened at $56.59 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. HB Fuller has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $789.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.06 million. equities analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John J. Corkrean purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $166,368.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $428,761.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUL. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

