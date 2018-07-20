HB Fuller Co (FUL) Receives $60.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

HB Fuller stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,116. HB Fuller has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $789.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.06 million. research analysts anticipate that HB Fuller will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.80%.

In related news, CFO John J. Corkrean acquired 3,200 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $166,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,761.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

