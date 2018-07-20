Harvest Masternode Coin Price Hits $0.0579 on Major Exchanges (HC)

Harvest Masternode Coin (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Harvest Masternode Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0579 or 0.00000779 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Harvest Masternode Coin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Masternode Coin has a market cap of $146,804.00 and $224.00 worth of Harvest Masternode Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004024 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000492 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00471411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00172181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022347 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin Profile

Harvest Masternode Coin’s launch date was October 14th, 2017. Harvest Masternode Coin’s total supply is 3,686,587 coins and its circulating supply is 2,534,019 coins. Harvest Masternode Coin’s official website is www.harvestcoin.org . Harvest Masternode Coin’s official Twitter account is @HarvestMnCoin . The Reddit community for Harvest Masternode Coin is /r/harvestcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Harvest Masternode Coin

Harvest Masternode Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Masternode Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Masternode Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Masternode Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

