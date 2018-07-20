Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HCAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Harvest Capital Credit and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Harvest Capital Credit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit traded up $0.06, reaching $11.28, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 7,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. sell-side analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 19th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Jmp Group Llc bought 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $56,308.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $32,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 164,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,245 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Harvest Capital Credit by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.