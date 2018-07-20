Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,867,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 101,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Harvard Bioscience worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBIO. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 983.6% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 295,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 268,032 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 261,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 74,357 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 836,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 74,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Saturday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Duchemin sold 14,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $76,794.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Gagnon sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $76,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,902 shares of company stock worth $1,159,403. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience opened at $5.15 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $183.50 million, a P/E ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation instruments that are marketed under the Biochrom, Libra, WPA, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, and BTX brand names.

