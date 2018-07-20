Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.92 Million Position in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,695 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 109,119 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its position in HP by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 115,107 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.64. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on HP to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,814,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $193,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $193,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,021 shares of company stock worth $5,705,488 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

