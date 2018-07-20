Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hartford Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group opened at $52.67 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $37,469.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $600,546.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,609.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $3,266,719. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

