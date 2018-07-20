Harold W. Burlingame Sells 1,552 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $84,661.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,424. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.24 and a twelve month high of $55.31.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.95 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 119.83%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,725,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

