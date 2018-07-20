Hansteen (HSTN) Price Target Cut to GBX 105 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Hansteen (LON:HSTN) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 140 ($1.85) to GBX 105 ($1.39) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.92) target price on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hansteen from GBX 141 ($1.87) to GBX 143 ($1.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hansteen from GBX 134 ($1.77) to GBX 108 ($1.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hansteen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 127.83 ($1.69).

Shares of Hansteen opened at GBX 107.70 ($1.43) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Hansteen has a 12 month low of GBX 115.90 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 147.90 ($1.96).

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37- 43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

