Halcon Resources Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (HK)

Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halcon Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Get Halcon Resources alerts:

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 million. Halcon Resources had a net margin of 117.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Stephens set a $10.00 target price on shares of Halcon Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Halcon Resources from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Halcon Resources stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $600.11 million, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Halcon Resources has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Halcon Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.