GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 698.3% during the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,327,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284,000 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $167,429,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $110,952,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,299,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8,160.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 430,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 425,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies opened at $101.39 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $115.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.21.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

