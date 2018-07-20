GWG (GWGH) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GWG earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.4453687781633 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of GWG traded down $0.20, reaching $7.70, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917. The company has a quick ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 22.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.45. GWG has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Get GWG alerts:

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. GWG had a negative net margin of 56.86% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%. equities research analysts anticipate that GWG will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GWGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and appointed agents.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.