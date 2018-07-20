Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,312 Shares of Banco de Chile (BCH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

BCH opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $79.60 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

