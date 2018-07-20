Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 45,150 Shares of Great Plains Energy (GXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,150 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Great Plains Energy were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Plains Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,199,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Plains Energy during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Plains Energy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Great Plains Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 368,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Plains Energy by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 996,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 740,758 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Plains Energy opened at $31.99 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Great Plains Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Great Plains Energy had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Great Plains Energy’s payout ratio is 63.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Great Plains Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Plains Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Plains Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Great Plains Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Great Plains Energy

Great Plains Energy Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It also provides regulated steam services in St. Joseph, Missouri. The company generates electricity using coal, nuclear, natural gas, oil, wind, solar, landfill gas, and hydroelectric resources.

