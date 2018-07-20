Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,466 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 37.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 195,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,897 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 188,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. GARP Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, GMP Securities raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Yamana Gold opened at $2.77 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.84. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.05 million. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 18.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

