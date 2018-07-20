Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 7,322 Shares of Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Changyou.Com were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYOU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Changyou.Com by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 91,612 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Changyou.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in Changyou.Com by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Changyou.Com by 410.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 127,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Changyou.Com by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 106,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Changyou.Com opened at $15.19 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Changyou.Com Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $824.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.87.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $40.30 price target on shares of Changyou.Com in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.33.
Changyou.Com Profile
Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.
