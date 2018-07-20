Guess?, Inc. (GES) Stake Decreased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Guess? worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,445,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Guess? opened at $23.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.21. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $521.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.02 million. Guess? had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 12th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GES shares. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Guess? and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Guess? and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

