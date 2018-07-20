Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 14.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.19. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GFED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides banking products and services in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

