Group 1 Automotive (GPI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

7/12/2018 – Group 1 Automotive was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/12/2018 – Group 1 Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Group 1 Automotive’s frequently engages in acquisitions and divestments of dealerships and franchises in order to expand its business, which is expected to increase its annualized revenue. With higher cash balance, its financial position has also been improving enabling it to pursue different capital deployment strategies. Moreover, in the last three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

7/10/2018 – Group 1 Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “sell” rating.

7/5/2018 – Group 1 Automotive was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2018 – Group 1 Automotive was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/20/2018 – Group 1 Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s annual earning has been going up. The company frequently engages in acquisitions and divestments of dealerships and franchises in order to expand its business, which is expected to increase its annualized revenue. With higher cash balance, its financial position has also been improving enabling it to pursue different capital deployment strategies. Moreover, in the last three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

6/19/2018 – Group 1 Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Group 1 Automotive frequently engages in acquisitions and divestments of dealerships and franchises in order to expand its business, which is expected to increase its annualized revenue. With higher cash balance, its financial position has also been improving enabling it to pursue different capital deployment strategies. Moreover, in the last three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, long-term strategic investments and weak market conditions are headwinds for the company. Also, declining sales in the United Kingdom due to Brexit and other conditions leads to a projection that sales will be potentially down in 2018, which might impact Group 1 Automotive.”

6/12/2018 – Group 1 Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past month, quarterly earnings estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s has been going up. The company frequently engages in acquisitions and divestments of dealerships and franchises in order to expand its business, which is expected to increase its annualized revenue. With higher cash balance, its financial position has also been improving enabling it to pursue different capital deployment strategies. Moreover, year to date, shares of Group 1 Automotive have outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Shares of GPI stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.80. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $84.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 745.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 142.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

