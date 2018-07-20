Greif, Inc. Class A (GEF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Greif guides adjusted earnings per share between $3.45 and $3.70 in fiscal 2018, on the back of improved price-cost balance in containerboard. Greif also lifted capital expenditure outlook to $120-$140 million, buoyed by new growth projects. It will benefit from stronger demand from key end-use segments. Further, high levels of service and consistent operating fundamentals will boost the company’s performance. Favorable impact of the U.S. tax reform will also drive earnings.”

GEF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a sell rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif, Inc. Class A currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of Greif, Inc. Class A opened at $54.01 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . Greif, Inc. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Greif, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Greif, Inc. Class A’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Greif, Inc. Class A will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Greif, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 8.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 912,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,659,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 5.5% during the first quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 273,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Greif, Inc. Class A by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Greif, Inc. Class A by 36.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Greif, Inc. Class A by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 42,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Greif, Inc. Class A

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

