Greggs plc (GRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,136.25 ($15.04).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.63) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.74) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Greggs to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.57) target price (down from GBX 1,200 ($15.88)) on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of GRG stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 970 ($12.84). The stock had a trading volume of 150,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,094. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 994.50 ($13.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,400.25 ($18.53).

In related news, insider Richard Hutton purchased 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.83) per share, with a total value of £1,758.70 ($2,327.86).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

