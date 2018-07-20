Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ: GLRE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/5/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating. According to Zacks, "GREENLIGHT CAPITAL REINSURANCE LTD. is an AM Best A- (Excellent) rated specialty property and casualty reinsurance company based in the Cayman Islands. The Company provides a variety of custom-tailored reinsurance solutions to the insurance, risk retention group, captive and financial marketplaces. Greenlight Re selectively offers customized reinsurance solutions in markets where capacity and alternatives are limited. With a focus on deriving superior returns from both sides of the balance sheet, Greenlight Re's assets are managed according to a value-oriented equity-focused strategy that complements the Company's business goal of long-term growth in book value per share. "

7/4/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/6/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/5/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/29/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.00. 1,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,025. The stock has a market cap of $533.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.88. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.43) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. equities analysts forecast that Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Leonard R. Goldberg bought 12,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 166,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,275.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Barry Brendan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,648.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

